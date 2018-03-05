Cinematography

With the house lights upIt’s easy to noticeThe styrofoamIts imperfectionsThe flecks of whiteWhere it’s chipped

The night woods

So dark

The sunny day

So bright

We master the light

Know the science, the art

The secrets of magic

Welcome to

The grand illusion

Where we transform

The most mundane

To spectacular

Profoundly beautiful

Cinematically ugly

Or other worlds

Never before

Imagined

Lenses and light

Smoke and paint

Styrofoam and skin ply

The tools

Of alchemy

Of mastery

Of imagination

The tools of a medium’s gods

Their creations

Manifested

And projected

Immersing you in realms

To dispel your disbelief

To enthrall you

Excite you

Confuse you

Delight you

To take you places

You could never go

To show you places

You’ve always known

But have never seen

This is the cinematographer’s

Magic