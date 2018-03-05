Cinematography

With the house lights up
It’s easy to notice
The styrofoam
Its imperfections
The flecks of white
Where it’s chipped
The night woods
So dark
The sunny day
So bright
We master the light
Know the science, the art
The secrets of magic
Welcome to
The grand illusion
Where we transform
The most mundane
To spectacular
Profoundly beautiful
Cinematically ugly
Or other worlds
Never before
Imagined
Lenses and light
Smoke and paint
Styrofoam and skin ply
The tools
Of alchemy
Of mastery
Of imagination
The tools of a medium’s gods
Their creations
Manifested
And projected
Immersing you in realms
To dispel your disbelief
To enthrall you
Excite you
Confuse you
Delight you
To take you places
You could never go
To show you places
You’ve always known
But have never seen
This is the cinematographer’s
Magic
Vancouver
British Columbia, CanadaOn location for
The Magicians Season 1 & 2 2015, 2016
Zoo Season 2, 2015
Motive Season 3, 2013
Fringe Season 5, 2012
I have both the delight and honour, rather frequently, to photograph sets and locations which have been gloriously, delightfully and stupendously lit by some great cinematographers. Above are a collection of photographs taken over the last few years, mostly with my Samsung smart phones.
For Out of This World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.
