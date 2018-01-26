Along this broken shore
I make my way
Stutter stride
Across uneven rock
Where scattered life
Though clinging, thrives
Much as I
On challenged path
Lose my balance
Then regained
A beacon there
Should day grow dark
Off Kilter
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
For the WordPress Daily Prompt, Silhouette.