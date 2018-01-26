Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Challenged Path

Off Kilter, Amphitrite Lighthouse, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Along this broken shore
I make my way
Stutter stride
Across uneven rock
Where scattered life
Though clinging, thrives

Much as I
On challenged path
Lose my balance
Then regained
A beacon there
Should day grow dark

Off Kilter
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

For the WordPress Daily Prompt, Silhouette.