The beach
Sunshine and sand
Wind and waves
Blankets and bikinis
Children and sand castles
Umbrellas and Ray Bans
Chesterman
Wide and shallow
Camera in hand
Chesterman
Not quite
Such a beach
Wide and shallow
Stretch of sand
Waves become gentle rollers
Rollers become a foamy wash
Reaching far onto shore
Ending in a languid ripple
Even in the season of storms
Camera in hand
I explore
All the exquisite features
Of the beach
That is not
That kind of beach
Chesterman Timelapse
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
In response to the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge, Variations on a Theme.