The beachSunshine and sandWind and wavesBlankets and bikinisChildren and sand castlesUmbrellas and Ray Bans

Chesterman

Not quite

Such a beach

Wide and shallow

Stretch of sand

Waves become gentle rollers

Rollers become a foamy wash

Reaching far onto shore

Ending in a languid ripple

Even in the season of storms

Camera in hand

I explore

All the exquisite features

Of the beach

That is not

That kind of beach