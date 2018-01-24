Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry Video
by Patrick Jennings

Chesterman

The beach
Sunshine and sand
Wind and waves
Blankets and bikinis
Children and sand castles
Umbrellas and Ray Bans

Chesterman
Not quite
Such a beach

Wide and shallow
Stretch of sand
Waves become gentle rollers
Rollers become a foamy wash
Reaching far onto shore
Ending in a languid ripple
Even in the season of storms

Camera in hand
I explore
All the exquisite features
Of the beach
That is not
That kind of beach

Chesterman Timelapse
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

<a href="https://pixtowords.com/2018/01/21/silhouette-pic-and-a-word-challenge-123/"Silhouette ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #123
A Record of My Existence
She Danced
Ripples
Art and Life
Shaping Clouds
She Saw Them Dancing
Endless Breakers
Ember
No Safe Place
When the Waves Come
An Artistic Encounter with Nature
In response to the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge, Variations on a Theme.