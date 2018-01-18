Clouds tumble through the sky
Like the waves roiling on the stormy sea
Thick and dark
Smothering the sunset
Leaving just enough light
To stop the sea and sky in time
I capture a moment
In an infinity of moments
Preserved only for so long
As time will allow
Longer than memory, perhaps
A record of my existence
Smothered Sunset
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017