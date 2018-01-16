The wind licks spray
From endless breakers
Entering the bay
The clouds
A battery of waves
Roll across the sky
I lose myself
In the rumbling hiss
Of wind and white water
Taste the salty air
On my lips
Breathing deeply
Let the ocean
Wash over my feet
Toes curled in the sand
Just a happy moment
Connecting to
Everything
Endless Breakers
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017