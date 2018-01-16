Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Endless Breakers

Endless Breakers, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
The wind licks spray
From endless breakers
Entering the bay

The clouds
A battery of waves
Roll across the sky

I lose myself
In the rumbling hiss
Of wind and white water

Taste the salty air
On my lips
Breathing deeply

Let the ocean
Wash over my feet
Toes curled in the sand

Just a happy moment
Connecting to
Everything

Endless Breakers
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017