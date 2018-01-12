Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Shaping Clouds

Shaping Clouds, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
It surprises me
Sometimes
Which words reach
Which words do not
Which pix are loved
Which pix are not

Sometimes
I know
Sometimes not
Which will touch
Which will not

Surprised, too
Often
By how they are read
By what is seen
By others

My words
My photos

But unfinished
They remain

Until read
Until seen

I may claim
Creation

But the words
But the image
Are not the meaning

The final strokes
Of every painting
Are completed by the mind
Of a person
Standing in a gallery
Looking at layers of paint
Applied to canvas

A different painting
For every viewer

I arrange the words
I arrange the pixels
And they mean something to me

But you create the meaning
Of the words you read
Of the image you see

I may shape the clouds
You find the faces in them

All I can hope
Is to shape clouds
Which inspire you
To seek faces

Shaping Clouds
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017