Shaping Clouds

Sometimes
Which words reach
Which words do not
Which pix are loved
Which pix are not
Sometimes
I know
Sometimes not
Which will touch
Which will not
Surprised, too
Often
By how they are read
By what is seen
By others
My words
My photos
But unfinished
They remain
Until read
Until seen
I may claim
Creation
But the words
But the image
Are not the meaning
The final strokes
Of every painting
Are completed by the mind
Of a person
Standing in a gallery
Looking at layers of paint
Applied to canvas
A different painting
For every viewer
I arrange the words
I arrange the pixels
And they mean something to me
But you create the meaning
Of the words you read
Of the image you see
I may shape the clouds
You find the faces in them
All I can hope
Is to shape clouds
Which inspire you
To seek faces
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017