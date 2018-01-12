Shaping Clouds

It surprises meSometimesWhich words reachWhich words do notWhich pix are lovedWhich pix are not

Sometimes

I know

Sometimes not

Which will touch

Which will not

Surprised, too

Often

By how they are read

By what is seen

By others

My words

My photos

But unfinished

They remain

Until read

Until seen

I may claim

Creation

But the words

But the image

Are not the meaning

The final strokes

Of every painting

Are completed by the mind

Of a person

Standing in a gallery

Looking at layers of paint

Applied to canvas

A different painting

For every viewer

I arrange the words

I arrange the pixels

And they mean something to me

But you create the meaning

Of the words you read

Of the image you see

I may shape the clouds

You find the faces in them

All I can hope

Is to shape clouds

Which inspire you

To seek faces