Cattails sway
Moved by the breeze
Summer songs
Giving way
To crows and jays
While summer’s creatures
Burrow deep
Or fly away
Soothed
Soothed
By gentle light
And subtle colour
Fall’s transition
Life retired
The air goes cold
Wafts of change
Await the spring
To be renewed
Cattails and Colour
Jericho Beach Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
