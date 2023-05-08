Reboot ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #340

Every now and again
CTL ALT DEL
RAV4, Bike and a Teardrop
Jameson Lake
Waterville
Washington, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2023
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time — oh so long ago — we tried not to regret a Missed Opportunity. This time? Don’t miss the opportunity. Reboot if necessary. Or find something else to inspire you in in this photograph of my RAV4, bicycle an teardrop trailer departing Jameson Lake in Waterville, Washington, USA, after our first night on the road. 🙂
Happy Creating! ❤