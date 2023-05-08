Reboot ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #340

Pic and a Word Challenge

Hello everyone. Well, that was a long hiatus. Sorry about that. 😦 I’ve missed you, and this.

I won’t go into details, yet, but will… For the moment, a reset was necessary and this photograph captures the morning after CTRL ALT DEL. Let’s see if that can get the system going again. 🙂

Last time — oh so long ago — we tried not to regret a Missed Opportunity. This time? Don’t miss the opportunity. Reboot if necessary. Or find something else to inspire you in in this photograph of my RAV4, bicycle an teardrop trailer departing Jameson Lake in Waterville, Washington, USA, after our first night on the road. 🙂

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a (usually) weekly creativity prompt (usually) offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

