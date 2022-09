This ominous sky

This cataclysm of cloud

Sinister storm

Unleashed on a landscape

Unapologetically lethal

The exquisite beauty

Of furious nature

And I

Defiant

Steadfast in the wind

Rain pelting against flesh

Breathe in all that might

Make the power my own

Become the desert

And the storm

Find the darkness

In the light

And the light

In the darkness