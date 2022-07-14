Carapace and Claw

What’s left behind

On this near side of eternity

Shell of existence

Shadow legacy

Husk of memories kept alive

By those who’d known the shell

But never the true nature

Of what it protected

Too the trails

Footfalls left in the sand

Evidence of passing presence

Echoes oft anonymous

No matter all this

Tides soon enough erase

While echoes fade

To silence

So cling to hope

For something beyond

The far side of death

Or suffer the fear of oblivion