Morning Stroll in the Sand

A lazy Thursday morning

When life is but a stroll in the sand

With the river flowing out

The waves rolling in

Very breath of Earth

As we all take a welcome sigh

In advance of the hodge-podge concerns

The day will all-too-soon offer

May I carry that sigh of the sea

Into the coming hours

Breathe in waves of beauty

Let the day’s worries flow from my earthly body

The only weight I’ll bear

Left behind on the beach

Footprints in the sand