by Patrick Jennings

Will of the Wisp

Wispy Skies, Zion National Park, Utah, United States of America

My presence in this moment
Is but a wisp of a cloud
In a windswept sky
A drop of rain
In the eons of torrents
Which gouge a canyon
From a plateau of stone

Try as I might
I cannot grasp
The monumental meaningless
Of my own existence
Leaving me to acknowledge
The incalculable significance
Of drawing a single breath

Here am I
An infinitesimal ephemeral wisp
In the cloud-strewn sky
Of existence
Claiming my glorious place
In the magnificence
As if a passing moment in eternity
Were eternity itself

Wispy Skies over Zion Canyon
Zion National Park
Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels 2022