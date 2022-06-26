Will of the Wisp

My presence in this moment

Is but a wisp of a cloud

In a windswept sky

A drop of rain

In the eons of torrents

Which gouge a canyon

From a plateau of stone

Try as I might

I cannot grasp

The monumental meaningless

Of my own existence

Leaving me to acknowledge

The incalculable significance

Of drawing a single breath

Here am I

An infinitesimal ephemeral wisp

In the cloud-strewn sky

Of existence

Claiming my glorious place

In the magnificence

As if a passing moment in eternity

Were eternity itself