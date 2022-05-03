Disorder ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #312

I have convinced myself

That chaos follows me

As if a companion

Or a stalker I can not shake

Until today’s revelation

That it is merely disorder

Of my own orderly creation

Like the roiling waters

Left in the wake

Of a vessel underway

And I am always underway

Though always looking back

Focused on the havoc

Left behind

In the lives of self and others

Manufacturing in my mind

The spiritual narrative

Of a Job-like tragedy

That relieves me of responsibility