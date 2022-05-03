Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Disorder ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #312

Disorder in the Wake, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry, Georgia Strait, British Columbia, Canada

I have convinced myself
That chaos follows me
As if a companion
Or a stalker I can not shake

Until today’s revelation
That it is merely disorder
Of my own orderly creation

Like the roiling waters
Left in the wake

Of a vessel underway

And I am always underway
Though always looking back

Focused on the havoc
Left behind
In the lives of self and others

Manufacturing in my mind
The spiritual narrative
Of a Job-like tragedy
That relieves me of responsibility

Disorder in the Wake
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2021

Pic and a Word Challenge

A bit late this week, again.  Still out of sorts, but sorting out the order in the disorder…

Last week we sought the Magic. This week, we’re sorting through the Disorder. Or find something else to inspire you in this sunrise photograph of the wake behind the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

