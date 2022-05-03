Disorder ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #312

I have convinced myself
That chaos follows me
As if a companion
Or a stalker I can not shake
Until today’s revelation
That it is merely disorder
Of my own orderly creation
Like the roiling waters
Left in the wake
Of a vessel underway
And I am always underway
Though always looking back
Focused on the havoc
Left behind
In the lives of self and others
Manufacturing in my mind
The spiritual narrative
Of a Job-like tragedy
That relieves me of responsibility
Disorder in the Wake
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2021
Pic and a Word Challenge
A bit late this week, again. Still out of sorts, but sorting out the order in the disorder…
This week, we're sorting through the Disorder.
