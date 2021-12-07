Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

I Wipe Them Away

Ferry and Mount Baker, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada II

We make time across the Strait
The ferry carries me
From all that I’ve known
To I know not where

Yet

But that matters not
The where is not there
I’ve left there behind
Moved on

Forward?

Who knows
Not I
Just an hour gone
And I miss parts of it

Already

Like a child’s stuffed toy
Or her comfort blanket
The woman no longer needs
Nostalgia alone soothes adult vulnerability

A bit

I hope I’ve left
All such things
To the past
They have earned

Like tears

That have fallen
Already forgotten
But for the trails
Dried on my cheek

I wipe them away

Ferry and Mount Baker II
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2021
Just a couple weeks ago, I found inspiration in a photograph captured just a few moments after this one and posted it with Pic and a Word Challenge #291 ~ Beginnings?. However, this was the first shot I took that morning, and I prefer it, prefer the smoothness of the wake and the sea, the sharper horizon, and the less motion-blurred figure in the foreground (an unknown fellow traveller). I thought it was unworkable, that the horizon was all washed out where the yellow now is. But, as it’s the first shot in its folder, it kept visiting me every time I opened up my photo editing software. So I took another crack at it this morning, and found the vibrant canary yellow.

It’s really quite fabulous how much information current digital cameras store in their files. The shadows may seem entirely black, and the highlights completely washed out, when you open a file for editing. But there’s detail there, waiting to be found. You just have to learn how to reveal it.

There’s a metaphor there.

Words came not long after I started editing, in pretty much just the order you see here. Not much editing for them, though the last line would come only after I’d written this. (There’s often a turnaround, if I’m patient enough to wait for its arrival.)

Now I have to go back and finish the photograph. I’m sure there’s more to reveal there.