We make time across the Strait

The ferry carries me

From all that I’ve known

To I know not where

Yet

But that matters not

The where is not there

I’ve left there behind

Moved on

Forward?

Who knows

Not I

Just an hour gone

And I miss parts of it

Already

Like a child’s stuffed toy

Or her comfort blanket

The woman no longer needs

Nostalgia alone soothes adult vulnerability

A bit

I hope I’ve left

All such things

To the past

They have earned

Like tears

That have fallen

Already forgotten

But for the trails

Dried on my cheek

I wipe them away