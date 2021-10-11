Dance ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #285

I travel along
The thin edge of life
Steep hillside above
Roiling sea below
Confined
Yet
Content
Breakers rumble
And susurru
Their soothing song
While the drive
Becomes dance
With the curves
And rolls
Keeping time
As if the lilt
Of the waves
Sing the highway
Into being
Pacific Coast Highway #1
Southern California, United States of America
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we let ourselves be Vulnerable. This week let’s find the rhythm and Dance, or seek something else to inspire you in this HDR photograph of Southern California’s Pacific Coast Highway in the USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Vulnerable
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #284 was Vulnerable, along with this fish-eye photograph of Islands rising out of Howe Sound at Porteau Cove Provincial Park in British Columbia, Canada.
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!