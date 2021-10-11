Dance ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #285

As if the lilt Of the waves Sing the highway Into being

I travel along The thin edge of life Steep hillside above Roiling sea below

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we let ourselves be Vulnerable. This week let’s find the rhythm and Dance, or seek something else to inspire you in this HDR photograph of Southern California’s Pacific Coast Highway in the USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

