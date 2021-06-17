I remind myself

There is always a bridge

To some place better

Than I am now

Sometimes all it takes

To cross the bridge

Is to open my eyes and recognize

I already have

I remind myself



There is always a light

To help me see

Who I want to be



Sometimes all it takes

To see who I will become

Is to open my heart and realize



I already am

The Way is not a practice of movement

The Way becomes easier

When I discover the value

In being still