Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Being Still

Under a Pale Sky and a Hot Sun, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California, USA

I remind myself

There is always a bridge
To some place better
Than I am now

Sometimes all it takes
To cross the bridge
Is to open my eyes and recognize

I already have

I remind myself

There is always a light
To help me see
Who I want to be

Sometimes all it takes
To see who I will become
Is to open my heart and realize

I already am

The Way is not a practice of movement

The Way becomes easier
When I discover the value
In being still

Golden Gate Bridge
Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America
 
Taken during travels, January 2020 