I remind myself
There is always a bridge
To some place better
Than I am now
Sometimes all it takes
To cross the bridge
Is to open my eyes and recognize
I already have
I remind myself
There is always a light
To help me see
Who I want to be
Sometimes all it takes
To see who I will become
Is to open my heart and realize
I already am
The Way is not a practice of movement
The Way becomes easier
When I discover the value
In being still
Golden Gate Bridge
Marin Headlands
San Francisco
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, January 2020