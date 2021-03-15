Perpendicular ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #269

Only that all imply In my faraway mind

Nor necessarily Where it all goes

I do not know From where I came

Take me away Lead me astray

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we got to Scale up — or down. This week bust through the Perpendicular, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Brutalism lines in the concrete of Surrey Public Library in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Scale