Perpendicular ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #269

Parallels & perpendiculars
Take me away
Lead me astray
Through lines
End games
I do not know
From where I came
Nor necessarily
Where it all goes
Only that all imply
In my faraway mind
Movement & change
Surrey Public Library
Surrey
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location, today
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got to Scale up — or down. This week bust through the Perpendicular, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Brutalism lines in the concrete of Surrey Public Library in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Scale
The word for last week’s Scale was Scale, along with this photograph of minerals deposited by a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
Three bloggers brought it up to Scale this week. 😉 Thanks Everyone!
- MOUNTAIN of a molehill?, by Defying Atrophy
- Scale, by WoollyMuses
- Haiga with Several Time Scales, by Mellow Curmudgeon
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!