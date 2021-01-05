There is a promise in the road
Not the destination
Every place I may want to go
Is a waypoint
On the way to another place
Neither the journey
What is to be gained
From moving
For the sake of movement
But once the wheels
Begin to roll
Changes begin
The promise manifests
What I see; How I think; Who I am
Beckoning Highway
State Road 374
Beatty
Nevada, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
Damn I miss road trips. Even on a day as grey as this. 😦