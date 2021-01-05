There is a promise in the road



Not the destination

Every place I may want to go

Is a waypoint

On the way to another place



Neither the journey

What is to be gained

From moving

For the sake of movement



But once the wheels

Begin to roll

Changes begin

The promise manifests



What I see; How I think; Who I am



Beckoning Highway

State Road 374

Beatty

Nevada, United States of America



Taken during travels, 2019

Damn I miss road trips. Even on a day as grey as this. 😦