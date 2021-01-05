Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Promise

Beckoning Highway, State Road 374, Beatty, Nevada, United States of America
There is a promise in the road

Not the destination
Every place I may want to go
Is a waypoint
On the way to another place

Neither the journey
What is to be gained
From moving
For the sake of movement

But once the wheels
Begin to roll
Changes begin
The promise manifests

What I see; How I think; Who I am

Beckoning Highway
State Road 374
Beatty
Nevada, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019
Damn I miss road trips. Even on a day as grey as this. 😦