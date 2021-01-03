Diminished

Your light dims

Now a moon

Which was once

The sun



And in your eyes

I see you know

Can feel the shadow

Falling on your spirit



Confused as you are

By confusion

Where once you knew

Clarity



As time and mind

Slip away from you

So too do you

Slip away from me

Moonrise Over Blackcomb

Alta Lake’s Rainbow Park in the foreground

Whistler

British Columbia, Canada



Pictures of Home, 2019