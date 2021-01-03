Diminished

Your light dims
Now a moon
Which was once
The sun
And in your eyes
I see you know
Can feel the shadow
Falling on your spirit
Confused as you are
By confusion
Where once you knew
Clarity
As time and mind
Slip away from you
So too do you
Slip away from me
Moonrise Over Blackcomb
Alta Lake’s Rainbow Park in the foreground
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures of Home, 2019
