Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Diminished

Moonrise Over Blackcomb II, Alta Lake, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
Your light dims
Now a moon
Which was once
The sun

And in your eyes
I see you know
Can feel the shadow
Falling on your spirit

Confused as you are
By confusion
Where once you knew
Clarity

As time and mind
Slip away from you
So too do you
Slip away from me

Moonrise Over Blackcomb
Alta Lake’s Rainbow Park in the foreground
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada

Pictures of Home, 2019