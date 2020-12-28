Hope ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #259

When our star burned
Bright and hot
In the cold, crisp air
Delightful frolics
When the clouds softened
Saw blade peaks
Rather than coat the sky
In remorseful grey
Like Today
I remember a better day
And another to come
A future memory known not by
Prescience nor forecast
Only, hope
Tantalus Mountain Range
Sea to Sky Highway
Squamish
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures of Home, 2017
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we found Beauty in all things. This week let’s find Hope everywhere, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a solar halo in the cirrus-strewn sky above the Tantalus Range in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada..
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!