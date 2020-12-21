Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Beauty ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #258

Death in the Sunshine, West Mitten Butte, Monument Valley Navajo Park, Arizona, United States of America
There is beauty
In all things
Even death

To understand this
Is to master life

To master life
One must master death

The Beauty of Death
West Mitten Butte
Monument Valley Navajo Park, Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1996

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we found comfort in Solitude. This week let’s find the Beauty in all things, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a long dead tree in Monument Valley Navajo Par, Arizona, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Solitude

Solitude, Goose Lake State Park, New Pine Creek, Oregon, United States of America
Challenge #257 ~ Solitude

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #257 was Solitude, along with this abstract time exposure of a woman on some random Netflix show.

Seven  bloggers found their Solitude this week. =) Thank you everyone!  

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!