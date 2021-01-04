Future ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #260

This valley of death
And I will fear no future
For I bear not the past
Carry only hope, and my staff
Tenacity
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we found Hope in the best of times and the worst of times. This week let’s strike out for the Future, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Badwater Road as it leaves Death Valley National Park, stage left, in California, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Beauty
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #259 was Hope, along with this photograph of solar halo in the cirrus-strewn sky above the Tantalus Range in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.
