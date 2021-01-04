Future ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #260

For I bear not the past Carry only hope, and my staff

Hither I leaveThis valley of deathAnd I will fear no future

A Hopeful Road

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we found Hope in the best of times and the worst of times. This week let’s strike out for the Future, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of Badwater Road as it leaves Death Valley National Park, stage left, in California, USA.

