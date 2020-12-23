I was already deep inside
And lost
Before I realized it was a
Maze
But there are times
The walls seemed sculpted
And so I walked
Until suddenly I was
Sometimes it is
And lost
Before I realized it was a
Maze
But there are times
Places
To not mind being
Lost
The walls seemed sculpted
Textured
With saturated tones of
Warmth
And so I walked
Aimless
Lost in the beauty of the
Walls
Until suddenly I was
Outside
Safe, yet wanting to go
Back
Sometimes it is
OK
To lose my
Self
Hoodo Maze
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, USA
Taken during travels, 1996