Art, Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Maze

The Maze, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, United States of America
I was already deep inside
And lost
Before I realized it was a
Maze

But there are times
Places
To not mind being
Lost

The walls seemed sculpted
Textured
With saturated tones of
Warmth

And so I walked
Aimless
Lost in the beauty of the
Walls

Until suddenly I was
Outside
Safe, yet wanting to go
Back

Sometimes it is
OK
To lose my
Self

Hoodo Maze
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, USA

Taken during travels, 1996