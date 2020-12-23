I was already deep insideAnd lostBefore I realized it was aMaze

But there are times

Places

To not mind being

Lost

The walls seemed sculpted

Textured

With saturated tones of

Warmth

And so I walked

Aimless

Lost in the beauty of the

Walls

Until suddenly I was

Outside

Safe, yet wanting to go

Back

Sometimes it is

OK

To lose my

Self