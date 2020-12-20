Art, Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Landscapes

Cadillac Ranch, Route 66, Amarillo, Texas, United States of America
These things we do to landscapes

Of space and time
Of politics and social norms
Of family and friends

The things that stay
But never stay the same

The ephemeral things
Lost and soon forgotten

Nothing ever stays
But change

Which is often the point
Of these things we do to landscapes

Change the landscape
Change each other
Change ourselves

Ten Cadillacs in the Dirt
Cadillac Ranch
Amarillo
Route 66
Texas, USA
Taken during travels, 1997