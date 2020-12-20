These things we do to landscapes
Of space and time
The things that stay
The ephemeral things
Nothing ever stays
Which is often the point
Change the landscape
Of space and time
Of politics and social norms
Of family and friends
The things that stay
But never stay the same
The ephemeral things
Lost and soon forgotten
Nothing ever stays
But change
Which is often the point
Of these things we do to landscapes
Change the landscape
Change each other
Change ourselves
Ten Cadillacs in the Dirt
Cadillac Ranch
Amarillo
Route 66
Texas, USA
Taken during travels, 1997
