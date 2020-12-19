The band of ominous cloud
Hovers over the highway
Mile after mile
An oppressive weight
Waiting to fall
My mood becomes dark as the sky
Until I realize the low grey cover
Provides an atmospheric parasol
A gift to soften harsh desert sun
Diminish the heat of afternoon
An invitation to step out of the car
I breathe deeply in sage-scented air
While my mood becomes effervescent
As sage drifting in the desert breeze
Cloud Cover
Dolomite
California State Road 136
California, USA
Taken during travels, 2019
