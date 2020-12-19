Flash Fiction, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Cloud Cover

Cloud Cover, Dolomite, California State Road 136, California, United States of America
The band of ominous cloud
Hovers over the highway
Mile after mile

An oppressive weight
Waiting to fall

My mood becomes dark as the sky

Until I realize the low grey cover
Provides an atmospheric parasol

A gift to soften harsh desert sun
Diminish the heat of afternoon
An invitation to step out of the car

I breathe deeply in sage-scented air
While my mood becomes effervescent

As sage drifting in the desert breeze

