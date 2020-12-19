Cloud Cover

The band of ominous cloudHovers over the highwayMile after mile

An oppressive weight

Waiting to fall

My mood becomes dark as the sky

Until I realize the low grey cover

Provides an atmospheric parasol

A gift to soften harsh desert sun

Diminish the heat of afternoon

An invitation to step out of the car

I breathe deeply in sage-scented air

While my mood becomes effervescent

As sage drifting in the desert breeze