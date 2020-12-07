Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Touching ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #256

Touching, Time Exposure of some Random Netflix Show
In that blur
Of existence

When space becomes time
And time becomes space
When love becomes all possibility
And possibility infinite
And time timeless

I will find you
And always will

Because this is the thing
Between you and I
The connection without reason
The being without purpose
Except that we are always

Together

Whether far apart
Or side-by-side
Decades may pass
Without a touch
Though we are always

Touching

In the end
That is all we need know
About the unknowable

An Inexplicable Love
Time Exposure
Virgin River, Netflix, 2020

Last week we cuddled up in Warmth. This week let’s feel ourselves Touching, or seek something else to inspire you in this abstracting time exposure of a woman on some random Netflix show.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

Happy Creating!