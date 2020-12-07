Touching ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #256

Of existence
When space becomes time
And time becomes space
When love becomes all possibility
And possibility infinite
And time timeless
I will find you
And always will
Because this is the thing
Between you and I
The connection without reason
The being without purpose
Except that we are always
Together
Whether far apart
Or side-by-side
Decades may pass
Without a touch
Though we are always
Touching
In the end
That is all we need know
About the unknowable
Time Exposure
Virgin River, Netflix, 2020
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we cuddled up in Warmth. This week let’s feel ourselves Touching, or seek something else to inspire you in this abstracting time exposure of a woman on some random Netflix show.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!