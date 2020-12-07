Touching ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #256

In that blurOf existence

When space becomes time

And time becomes space

When love becomes all possibility

And possibility infinite

And time timeless

I will find you

And always will

Because this is the thing

Between you and I

The connection without reason

The being without purpose

Except that we are always

Together

Whether far apart

Or side-by-side

Decades may pass

Without a touch

Though we are always

Touching

In the end

That is all we need know

About the unknowable