Rosette ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #248

In the darkness
A rosette
Neither portal
Nor beacon
A reminisce
A reminder
Of the light
Beyond darkness
Metropolitan Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we sought our Centre. This week, let’s seek beauty in a Rosette, or find something else to inspire you in this digitally manipulated photograph of a stained glass rosette at the Valencia Cathedral in Valencia, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
