Poetry, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Rosette ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #248

In the darkness
A rosette

Neither portal
Nor beacon

A reminisce
A reminder

Of the light
Beyond darkness

Rosette
Metropolitan Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady of Valencia
Valencia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we sought our Centre. This week, let’s seek beauty in a Rosette, or find something else to inspire you in this digitally manipulated photograph of a stained glass rosette at the Valencia Cathedral in Valencia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Centre

Dome of Light, Valencia Cathedral, Valencia, Spain
Challenge #247 ~ Centre

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #247 was Centre, along with this photograph of the Valencia Cathedral dome in Valencia, Spain.

Three bloggers sought their Centre this week. =) Thank you everyone! 

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!