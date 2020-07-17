A promise of possibility coming
Here the night made bright
Though by no small trickery
And patience
Moonglow breaks the darkness
Moonglow breaks the darkness
While the stars take flight
In the cool blue of winter chill
But for the warmth of amber hearths
Moonglow over Blackcomb
Across Alta Lake
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures of Home, 2019
A two minute exposure transforms the deep winter darkness, as a super moon rises to clear the mountains.