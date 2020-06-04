Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Breathing the Moment

Alcoves, El Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe, Valencia, Spain
In an alcove of my mind
Tucked away from memories and desires
I find this moment
Of nothing but breath
The sensation of breathing
Awareness of the necessity
Of nothing but breathing

Breathe in this moment
Breathe out the past
Breathe in this moment
Breathe out the future
Breathe in this moment

Every inhaled breath
Overflows the alcove
Expands into every aspect of mind

Every exhaled breath
Empties the mind
Allowing the moment to flow into it

I breathe
Until all that I am
Is this single moment

Alcoves
El Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe
Valencia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2019