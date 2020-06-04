Breathing the Moment

In an alcove of my mindTucked away from memories and desiresI find this momentOf nothing but breathThe sensation of breathingAwareness of the necessityOf nothing but breathing

Breathe in this moment

Breathe out the past

Breathe in this moment

Breathe out the future

Breathe in this moment

Every inhaled breath

Overflows the alcove

Expands into every aspect of mind

Every exhaled breath

Empties the mind

Allowing the moment to flow into it

I breathe

Until all that I am

Is this single moment