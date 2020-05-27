First Responders

She strode from the chaosWith an extraordinary self-possessionIntent on some minor stain or damage to her frockAs if all that mattered in this worldWas her appearance in it

It was impossible to know

If her composure reflected disoriented shock

Or disdain for the physical danger

She had not yet entirely escaped

Until she let the hem fall down her thigh

Turned her attention toward her destination

Determined steps splashed a path

In a straight line through flotillas of shattered debris

Which seemed to have drifted in a pattern

Intended to allow her unobstructed exit

Books, papers, and various other shards of detritus

Drifted in the eddies of unsettled water

Which she cleaved like a great ship through choppy seas

In countenance and action

She exhibited a formidable and resolute presence

Like the war film fantasy of the battalion commander

Who leads his troops through a barrage

Of bullets and shrapnel

Upright, undeterred, intent not on the enemy

But the objective beyond their defensive lines

And there was I

Flooded with awe and gratitude

Huddled among the dozen or more students

Safe on high ground

Who were her objective

She had returned

Unimaginably

She had returned

“Stay here!” she’d shouted at us

Disentangling herself from small, pleading hands

In the moments ago which had passed like hours

“There may be others inside!”

I’m not sure whether it’s courage, duty or necessity

Or something else altogether

Which urges a gentle, diminutive art teacher

To reenter an elementary school

Still flooding with the tsunami’s swell

I don’t know that her example provides

A lesson to be taught or learned

About our human condition

Beyond the acknowledgement

Such indomitable spirit is possible

For any of us

Even from those we’d least expect

But it’s a question I consider every day

As I welcome my students to class

Accompanied by the hope I am never confronted

With an answer-illuminating experience

For myself or my students

I am forever grateful to her

For bestowing upon me

And we small number of children that day

Both the evidence for the lesson

And the gift of life so I could someday teach it

Even more grateful am I

She survived the catastrophe

To become again

The gentle, diminutive art teacher

From whom I also learned

My abilities as artist and teacher

Would be better served by words

Than paint brushes

Nonetheless

I still like to paint