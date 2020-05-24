Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Leaving The Grey Between

Shadow and Light, Museu de les Ciències, Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia, Spain
We are these incredible creatures
Of both darkness and light
We keep buried so very deeply
So we might never know how full
Is the pain of our despair
Or the beauty of our spirit
Or the strength we might show
If we could but release ourselves
From the grey we have created
To keep the best of ourselves
And the worst of ourselves
Beneath the skin
Beneath our consciousness
Beyond our capacity
To love

Taken during travels, 2019