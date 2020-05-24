Leaving The Grey Between

We are these incredible creatures

Of both darkness and light

We keep buried so very deeply

So we might never know how full

Is the pain of our despair

Or the beauty of our spirit

Or the strength we might show

If we could but release ourselves

From the grey we have created

To keep the best of ourselves

And the worst of ourselves

Beneath the skin

Beneath our consciousness

Beyond our capacity

To love



Museu de les Ciències

Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències

Shadow and Light
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019