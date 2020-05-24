Leaving The Grey Between

We are these incredible creatures
Of both darkness and light
We keep buried so very deeply
So we might never know how full
Is the pain of our despair
Or the beauty of our spirit
Or the strength we might show
If we could but release ourselves
From the grey we have created
To keep the best of ourselves
And the worst of ourselves
Beneath the skin
Beneath our consciousness
Beyond our capacity
To love
Shadow and Light
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019