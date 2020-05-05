Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Worlds I Create

Worlds I Create, Food Islets, Near Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
I create these worlds
Of personal sanctuary
A beauty and calm
Cloaking distress and fear
Palaces of chilling warmth
An argument with reality
Which cannot be won

I remind myself
The world of distress and fear
Is also a creation of mine
The cloak only gives it power
The palace of true warmth
Is the light of my own heart
Which cannot be sundered

Worlds I Create
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018