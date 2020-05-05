Narrow passage
Some small hopeful light beyond
Fades on toward the night
Though wide the sea
Where murk grows ever deeper
Start the engine
Destination obscured
Departure long overdue
From specious sanctuary
Where murk grows ever deeper
Even as hopeful light diminishes
Beyond the narrow passage
Start the engine
Provisioned stores and buttressed heart
Set rudder’s course through narrow passage
Bound for hopeful light beyond
Narrow Passage
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018