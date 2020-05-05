Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Narrow Passage

Narrow Passage, Food Islets, Near Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Narrow passage
Some small hopeful light beyond
Fades on toward the night

Though wide the sea
Destination obscured
Departure long overdue
From specious sanctuary

Where murk grows ever deeper
Even as hopeful light diminishes
Beyond the narrow passage

Start the engine
Provisioned stores and buttressed heart
Set rudder’s course through narrow passage
Bound for hopeful light beyond

Narrow Passage
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018