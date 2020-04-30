I wend my way
Through life and all
Its myriad conditions
Oxbows and diversions
Wide and shallow
Always flowing toward the light
Rapids and reservoirs
Confined by circumstances
Narrow and deep
Golden warmth which fills my heart
Reflecting on the amber stream
Golden Stream
Bow River
Storm Mountain beyond
Banff National Park
Rocky Mountains
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Nine; Poem Two
Fifty Eight poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry