Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Amber Stream

Golden River, Storm Mountain, Over the Bow Riveer, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
I wend my way
Through life and all
Its myriad conditions

Oxbows and diversions
Rapids and reservoirs

Confined by circumstances

Wide and shallow
Narrow and deep

Always flowing toward the light
Golden warmth which fills my heart
Reflecting on the amber stream

Golden Stream
Bow River
Storm Mountain beyond
Banff National Park
Rocky Mountains
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Nine; Poem Two
Fifty Eight poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry