In the morning, the fogCommuters fill the lanesOn their way into the cityThey cannot seeBut know too well

It’s there

In the haze

Diminutive towers

Shadows beneath a piercing sun

As they are shadows

Piercing the shroud

Beneath a sky of mottled blue

In the evening rush there will be no misty cover

Crystalline clear; hard-edged architecture

Though the fog lays still upon commuters