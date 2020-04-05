Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Fog

Morning Fog, Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, San Francisco, California, United States of America
In the morning, the fog
Commuters fill the lanes
On their way into the city
They cannot see
But know too well

It’s there
In the haze
Diminutive towers
Shadows beneath a piercing sun

As they are shadows
Piercing the shroud
Beneath a sky of mottled blue

In the evening rush there will be no misty cover
Crystalline clear; hard-edged architecture

Though the fog lays still upon commuters

Taken during travels, 2020

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Five; Poem Two
Ten poems total

