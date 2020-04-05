In the morning, the fog
Commuters fill the lanes
On their way into the city
They cannot see
But know too well
It’s there
As they are shadows
In the evening rush there will be no misty cover
In the haze
Diminutive towers
Shadows beneath a piercing sun
As they are shadows
Piercing the shroud
Beneath a sky of mottled blue
In the evening rush there will be no misty cover
Crystalline clear; hard-edged architecture
Though the fog lays still upon commuters
Morning Fog
Golden Gate Bridge
San Francisco Bay
San Francisco
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Five; Poem Two
Ten poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #writepoetry