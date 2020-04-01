Breathing the Sea ~ NaPoWriMo 2020

Sometimes, all I want is the sea

The surf

The gulls

The sand

The wind

The sky

The emptiness of a beyond

Reaching further

Than the distant horizon

But there is no such sea here

So when I want the sea

I draw a slow, very deep

Breath in

Close my eyes

And release

Slowly

The breath

And my presence

Here

Now

Release my presence

Begin to breathe deeply

I listen for the waves

And hear them

In time with my breath

I listen for the gulls

And hear them

My thoughts glide away on their wing

I scrunch my toes in the sand beneath my feet

And feel it between them

Grounded, solid as the Earth

I open my chest to the wind

And it washes over my body

Filling my lungs, my being with life

I raise myself up to the sky

And bask in the warm sunlight

It feeds the light within

I am transported there

To the shore of the sea

I release

All that is not this moment

Let it take wing

Like the gulls

Watch this flock of attachments

Fly beyond the distant horizon

Then disappear behind it

I sit here

With the sea

With the emptiness

In the emptiness

There are only the waves

Which are my breath