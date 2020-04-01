Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Breathing the Sea ~ NaPoWriMo 2020

Rocky Coast Wide, Oregon Coast Highway, Oregon, United States of America
Sometimes, all I want is the sea

The surf
The gulls
The sand
The wind
The sky

The emptiness of a beyond
Reaching further
Than the distant horizon

But there is no such sea here

So when I want the sea
I draw a slow, very deep
Breath in

Close my eyes
And release
Slowly
The breath
And my presence
Here
Now

Release my presence
Begin to breathe deeply

I listen for the waves
And hear them

In time with my breath

I listen for the gulls
And hear them

My thoughts glide away on their wing

I scrunch my toes in the sand beneath my feet
And feel it between them

Grounded, solid as the Earth

I open my chest to the wind
And it washes over my body

Filling my lungs, my being with life

I raise myself up to the sky
And bask in the warm sunlight

It feeds the light within

I am transported there
To the shore of the sea

I release
All that is not this moment
Let it take wing
Like the gulls

Watch this flock of attachments
Fly beyond the distant horizon
Then disappear behind it

I sit here
With the sea
With the emptiness

In the emptiness
There are only the waves
Which are my breath

Wide Rocky Coast
Oregon Coast Highway
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2020

It is that time of year again, National Poetry Writing Month, NaPoWriMo, AKA GloPoWriMo for Global Poetry Writing Month. During April, the challenge is to write a poem every day for 30 days.

Since I am presently in quarantine for another 11 days, and there will be likely little else to do for the rest of the month but write poetry, this year I’m going to double-down on the challenge, attempting to write two poems every day.

Wish me luck!

And stay safe out there.

Stay home. Wash your hands. And write poetry!