America ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #216

AMERICAALL PEOPLE ARE EQUAL
LOVE WINS
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IMMIGRANTS & REFUGEES ARE WELCOME
DISABILITIES ARE RESPECTED
WOMEN ARE IN CHARGE OF THEIR BODIES
PEOPLE ARE VALUED OVER PROFIT
DIVERSITY IS CELEBRATED
HI Portland Hawthorne Hostel
Portland
Oregon, USA
Taken during travels, 2019
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got straight to the Point. This week, let’s talk about America, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of an uplifting and inspiring sign in front of the HI Portland Hawthorne Youth Hostel in Portland, Oregon, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Five bloggers got straight to the Point this week and posted six pointed entries. =) Thank you, everyone! (And good on ya, Sunshine’s Macro Monday!) ❤
Happy Creating!