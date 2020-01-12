Point ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #215

Harassed by sea
A shield of stone
Protects the land
And the people in its lee
Big Sur
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got fired up with Inferno. This week, let’s get straight to the Point, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of Point Sur and its lighthouse along the Pacific Coast Highway in Big Sur, California, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Happy Creating!