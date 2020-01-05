Inferno ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #214

The day ended as an infernoSea and sky wracked with enmityA calamity of chaos

Pic and a Word Challenge

Welcome to 2020 everyone! I know… it’s an early post. But it’s last day on the road, and the weather came up foul here in Cannon Beach, Oregon, so I’m ensconced in my small hotel room with its luxurious bed (omg! it’s spectacularly soft and cozy) in the mood to post, and who knows when I’ll actually get home and whether I’ll have this much energy when I do. I’ll add any additional responses to the participant list for Illusions later… or tomorrow ;). I’ll comment on your marvelous additions then, too.

Last week we saw through the Illusions. This week, let’s start an Inferno, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of seagulls soaring over a tumultuous Pacific along the PCH in Northern California, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.