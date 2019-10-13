Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Walking ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #204

Walking, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The path is wide enough to share
I need not walk alone
Walking Path
Creekside Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last week we went out to Play. This week, let’s Play, like a child, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a couple friends walking down the path in Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The previous challenge was: Play
Child's Play, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #203 ~ Play
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #203 was Play, along with this photograph of a girl pushing her scooter down the path in Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Six bloggers went out to Play last week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

Happy Creating!