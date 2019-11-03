Abstract, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

Cracks ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #205

I only noticed the cracks in my armour
As the blow came down

Beaten

Vulnerable

I rose, vowing not to be struck again
Opting for the only defense remaining

Offense

Cracks
Decaying truck paint
Linda Vista Motel
Surrey
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last time we went Walking. This week, let’s repair the Cracks in our armour, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of cracking paint in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Walking
Walking, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #204 ~ Walking
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #204 was Walking, along with this photograph of a girl pushing her scooter down the path in Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Five bloggers went out Walking last time. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

