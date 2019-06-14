I Walk on Rainbow Splinters

Some people think they know meBut I know they cannot know meCan’t see my misfortuneGuess they don’ wanna know me

I am just a pilgrim

Saffron shows my devotion

Ain’t afraid of no hard road

Fill my heart with passion

Walk thru the fire

Fly thru the fear

See the signs along the path

Though the end remains unclear

Walk in mindful silence

See what breath can do

Walk on rainbow splinters

Leave behind gurus

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up, ‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up

I breathe in the light

Exhale the darkness

Pride begins to fade

And I forget the malice

Balance light and dark

Rising from the gutter

Melt my pain like butter

And my heart begins to flutter

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up, ‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

Gautama Buddha

Come along on my journey

Bring your Dharmakaya, your Sambhogakaya, your Nirmanakaya

And your 500 lives

The illuminating candle

Apsaras, guiding angels

Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha

Bodhisattva of compassion

Master who taught the light

With you Gautama

With you Gautama

‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up, ‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up

‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up, ‘Til I Wake Up ,’Til I Wake Up

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

Seek it, you will find it, seek, seek

Walk on rainbow splinters

Gautama Buddha

Shining on the river of light….