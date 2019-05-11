Resistance no moreThis is an imageOf revolutionA call to armsFor the repressedIn Catalonia

An image, too

For us

We have been the prey

Separated from the pack

Divided

Kept down

Exploited

Dominated

Fed upon

By the fat cats

La Solidaritat

La Nostra Millor

Arma

Solidarity

Is our best

Weapon

Run them off

We have the numbers

We have the power