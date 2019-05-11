Resistance no more
This is an image
Of revolution
A call to arms
For the repressed
In Catalonia
An image, too
We have been the prey
La Solidaritat
Solidarity
Run them off
Separated from the pack
Divided
Kept down
Exploited
Dominated
Fed upon
By the fat cats
La Solidaritat
La Nostra Millor
Arma
Solidarity
Is our best
Weapon
Run them off
We have the numbers
We have the power
La Solidaritat La Nostra Millor Arma
The Escalator to Park Guell
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019