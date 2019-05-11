Art, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

La Solidaritat La Nostra Millor Arma

La Solidaritat La Nostra Millor Arma, Escalator to Park Guell, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Resistance no more
This is an image
Of revolution
A call to arms
For the repressed
In Catalonia

An image, too
For us

We have been the prey
Separated from the pack
Divided
Kept down
Exploited
Dominated
Fed upon
By the fat cats

La Solidaritat
La Nostra Millor
Arma

Solidarity
Is our best
Weapon

Run them off
We have the numbers
We have the power

La Solidaritat La Nostra Millor Arma
The Escalator to Park Guell
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019