Orienteering



Disoriented

Me ReligionDisorientedMe A God

In which I had no

Faith Prayers and rites

In which I found no

Substance



I abandoned

Belief DisillusionedI abandonedBelief Riding the

Pendulum’s

Swing



Comforts of

Reason Into theComforts ofReason Content there

With logic and

Fact I explored the bounds

Of science and

Philosophy Discovering

A realm well beyond

Knowledge



The pendulum’s sudden

Swing Feeling againThe pendulum’s suddenSwing For the world

Is stranger than

Fact Defies the capacity

Of reason to

Know



By the void beyond

Knowledge DisorientedBy the void beyondKnowledge The social sciences

Had taught me to question

Being Philosophy

Had taught me to question

Existence Questions for which

Reason provided no

Answer Groundless in a realm

My mind could not

Know Darkness within darkness

Confounded by the

Mystery



I did not abandon

Reason Yet, in the darknessI did not abandonReason I relinquished instead

The need for

Knowing And followed the path

Eastern mystics provided for

Becoming



Which cannot be

Known In the realmWhich cannot beKnown I grew comfortable in the darkness

Where I discovered an inner

Light