Orienteering

Disoriented
Me
A God
In which I had no
Faith
Prayers and rites
In which I found no
Substance
I abandoned
Belief
Riding the
Pendulum’s
Swing
Comforts of
Reason
Content there
With logic and
Fact
I explored the bounds
Of science and
Philosophy
Discovering
A realm well beyond
Knowledge
The pendulum’s sudden
Swing
For the world
Is stranger than
Fact
Defies the capacity
Of reason to
Know
By the void beyond
Knowledge
The social sciences
Had taught me to question
Being
Philosophy
Had taught me to question
Existence
Questions for which
Reason provided no
Answer
Groundless in a realm
My mind could not
Know
Darkness within darkness
Confounded by the
Mystery
I did not abandon
Reason
I relinquished instead
The need for
Knowing
And followed the path
Eastern mystics provided for
Becoming
Which cannot be
Known
I grew comfortable in the darkness
Where I discovered an inner
Light
Being, purpose and meaning
Spirit
The essential truths
Cannot be learned through
Words
Their truth is in experience
And known to me only through
Faith
Ultimately
This faith is in
Myself
Valencia Cathedral
Valencia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2019