Disoriented, Valencia Cathedral, Valencia, Spain
by Patrick Jennings

Orienteering

Religion
Disoriented
Me

A God
In which I had no
Faith

Prayers and rites
In which I found no
Substance

Disillusioned
I abandoned
Belief

Riding the
Pendulum’s
Swing

Into the
Comforts of
Reason

Content there
With logic and
Fact

I explored the bounds
Of science and
Philosophy

Discovering
A realm well beyond
Knowledge

Feeling again
The pendulum’s sudden
Swing

For the world
Is stranger than
Fact

Defies the capacity
Of reason to
Know

Disoriented
By the void beyond
Knowledge

The social sciences
Had taught me to question
Being

Philosophy
Had taught me to question
Existence

Questions for which
Reason provided no
Answer

Groundless in a realm
My mind could not
Know

Darkness within darkness
Confounded by the
Mystery

Yet, in the darkness
I did not abandon
Reason

I relinquished instead
The need for
Knowing

And followed the path
Eastern mystics provided for
Becoming

In the realm
Which cannot be
Known

I grew comfortable in the darkness
Where I discovered an inner
Light

Beauty, grace and love
Being, purpose and meaning
Spirit

The essential truths
Cannot be learned through
Words

Their truth is in experience
And known to me only through
Faith

Ultimately
This faith is in
Myself

Taken during travels, 2019

