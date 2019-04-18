To dim blue depths
Where it pools
In lazy patterns
Upon empty lanes
Marked here and there
With blood red tiles
And doors
While wicker lines the walls
I grab a basket
From a hook
Gather light
From the pools
To carry further
Into navy
And the black
Where deepest shadows lay
There I breathe
In dim recess
The light across
All wavelengths
Equal bright
Spirit-pure the white
With neither heat nor harm
To eyes which can now see
Beyond the self
The wall of me
I spy infinity within
Infinity without
And in between
A single point
Without space
Or time
To count
Not even
Infinitesimal
Amount
Here no thought about
An “I”
For such a concept
There must be
A me which finite
Time must be
And manifest
With a space
I put expression
Upon a face
Which falls away
In timelessness
Unexpressed in space
And then the light
Which is not I
But is all the “I”
That ever was
Or ever is
Or ever might
Or never will
For I can only manifest
Where time and space
Collide
Inside collected insight
From a time before
Big bang made all things
Physical
Including mind
Considering
How light falls upon
A narrow path
Deep within a blue-white hall
Chefchaouen
Morocco
Taken during travels, 2019