Light filters downTo dim blue depthsWhere it poolsIn lazy patternsUpon empty lanesMarked here and thereWith blood red tilesAnd doorsWhile wicker lines the walls

I grab a basket

From a hook

Gather light

From the pools

To carry further

Into navy

And the black

Where deepest shadows lay

There I breathe

In dim recess

The light across

All wavelengths

Equal bright

Spirit-pure the white

With neither heat nor harm

To eyes which can now see

Beyond the self

The wall of me

I spy infinity within

Infinity without

And in between

A single point

Without space

Or time

To count

Not even

Infinitesimal

Amount

Here no thought about

An “I”

For such a concept

There must be

A me which finite

Time must be

And manifest

With a space

I put expression

Upon a face

Which falls away

In timelessness

Unexpressed in space

And then the light

Which is not I

But is all the “I”

That ever was

Or ever is

Or ever might

Or never will

For I can only manifest

Where time and space

Collide

Inside collected insight

From a time before

Big bang made all things

Physical

Including mind

Considering

How light falls upon

A narrow path

Deep within a blue-white hall