The Inner Life of Healing

“You are never really gone,” she tells me“The times you ‘go away’,” she goes on“Are like your body, treading waterWhile you process all you’ve learned”

Now I watch my waitress

And I wonder if she is also processing

The traumas of a dimly remembered past

While serving another table’s drink orders

I wonder if the waitress knows

That in the every day of just going along

Her mind, and her heart, and her spirit

Process the hard work that is so upsetting

“You did not go crazy”

“You did not die”

“You lived and never let go of the light

Even when you were plunged into the darkness”

“And all you learned to cope

With the trauma so many years ago

Keeps you alive now

While you heal”