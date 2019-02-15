That river flows
While I
Upon the banks
But why?
So I
Like the water
Then I
Like the river
‘Til I
While I
Stand by
Upon the banks
Watch my life
Drift idly by
But why?
Ask I
Just join the flow
The river says
So I
Close eyes
Like the water
Enter life
Become the flow
Then I
Realize
Like the river
Being flows
I the water
Gather all
The river knows
‘Til I
Reside
In moment’s rhyme
The end of time
That River Flows
Fraser River
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada
Taken yesterday, 2019