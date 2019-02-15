Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

That River Flows

That River Flows, Fraser River, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
That river flows

While I
Stand by

Upon the banks
Watch my life
Drift idly by

But why?
Ask I

Just join the flow

The river says

So I
Close eyes

Like the water
Enter life
Become the flow

Then I
Realize

Like the river
Being flows
I the water
Gather all
The river knows

‘Til I
Reside

In moment’s rhyme

The end of time

That River Flows
Fraser River
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada

Taken yesterday, 2019