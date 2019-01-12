It’s time to set
The wheels in motion
Time to move along
Not so much
To just be rolling
Much more to have
Intent
No need for
But scan
The wheels in motion
Time to move along
Not so much
To just be rolling
Much more to have
Intent
No need for
Destination
No need
To have a plan
Not yet
But scan
Horizons
For potential
For places I’d like
To get
Winter Rangeland
Highway 87
Somewhere between Winslow and Phoenix
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009