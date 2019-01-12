Canon Powershot SD750, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Move along

Winter Rangeland, Highway 87, Somewhere between WInslow and Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America
It’s time to set
The wheels in motion
Time to move along
Not so much
To just be rolling
Much more to have
Intent

No need for
Destination
No need
To have a plan
Not yet

But scan
Horizons
For potential
For places I’d like
To get

Taken during travels, 2009