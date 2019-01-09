Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

To Climb into the Light

Deep in the shadows
Through the gap
Where the main road flows
I catch flashes
Of the golden hour above
So pull aside
And clamber up
Into the light
Where a breath-taking world
Awaits

Apache Gap and the Four Peaks
Tonto National Forest
Near Mesa
Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019