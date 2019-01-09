To Climb into the Light

Deep in the shadows
Through the gap
Where the main road flows
I catch flashes
Of the golden hour above
So pull aside
And clamber up
Into the light
Where a breath-taking world
Awaits
Through the gap
Where the main road flows
I catch flashes
Of the golden hour above
So pull aside
And clamber up
Into the light
Where a breath-taking world
Awaits
Apache Gap and the Four Peaks
Tonto National Forest
Near Mesa
Arizona, United States of America
Tonto National Forest
Near Mesa
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019