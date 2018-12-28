Rolling through the Ebony

Rolling throughA land of crushed ebonyTarry asphalt dividingThe slender white lane markersAnd scrubby tufts of amber

I scramble up an ebony mound

To find a landscape of ebony mounds

Growing to distant mountains

All of the same ebony skin

“At least,” I think, out loud

Into the air so dry

It swallows up the words

Right off my tongue

“the falling sun seems less

Like a fire

On a cast-iron skillet.”

I rejoin Emma

The small black dot

With her amber panniers

A blip in this world

Of ebony and amber

Not yet knowing

The road meanders its way

Through mound and scrub

To the base of those distant mountains

And an ivory city there

With the delights of the oasis

Even a meager civilization offers